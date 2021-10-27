Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00251572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00104750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00126328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

