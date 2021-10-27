DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005683 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

