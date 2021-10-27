Enterprise Products Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 237,677 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,331% compared to the average daily volume of 16,611 call options.

EPD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.