African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Down 87.0% in October

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGAC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. African Gold Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

