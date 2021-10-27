Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.02 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.310 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

