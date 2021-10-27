Wagerr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,842.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $2,842.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.71 or 0.00772020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,469,050 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

