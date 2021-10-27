RING X PLATFORM Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $572,840.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 290,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

