bitCNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00069943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,877.34 or 0.99962742 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.51 or 0.06686862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002548 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.