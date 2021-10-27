$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,158. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.