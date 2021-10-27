$1.82 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post $1.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The company has a market cap of $979.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

