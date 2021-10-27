CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 297,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 148.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

