CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.030-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.92.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. 1,188,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,020.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

