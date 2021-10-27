First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

