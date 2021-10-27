RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0567 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

