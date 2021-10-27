RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $35.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBB. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.