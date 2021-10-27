RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $35.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.
NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.
In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
