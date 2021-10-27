$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post $8.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.19 million and the highest is $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.25). SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James increased their target price on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SRAX by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SRAX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 89,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,939. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $138.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

