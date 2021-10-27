Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Increases By 900.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTUAY. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

