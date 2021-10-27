Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Up 1,108.0% in October

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 1,108.0% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 1,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,409. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

