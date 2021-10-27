Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $20.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.13. 3,895,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

