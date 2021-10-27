Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INVH stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,019. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.88.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

