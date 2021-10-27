$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.29. 1,924,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,477. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cronos Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cronos Group by 957.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

