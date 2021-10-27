Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 11,191 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $3,626,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,102. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

