Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. 340,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $396.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Provention Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Provention Bio by 31.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

