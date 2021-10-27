Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Bellway stock remained flat at $$46.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. Bellway has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

