Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 40.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after buying an additional 98,336 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 116.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

