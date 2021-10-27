Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman Sells $443,000.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AGX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $663.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Argan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Argan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

