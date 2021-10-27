Lp 22Nw Purchases 80,971 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 80,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $251,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lp 22Nw acquired 8,895 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $27,218.70.

On Thursday, August 12th, Lp 22Nw acquired 3,657,950 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $14,595,220.50.

On Thursday, August 5th, Lp 22Nw acquired 1,555,610 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $6,844,684.00.

Shares of DRTT stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,332. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $261.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DRTT. National Bank Financial upped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

