Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 768 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $63,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

