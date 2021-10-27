Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in October

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SMSEY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,795. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.
Samsonite International Company Profile
