Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in October

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMSEY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,795. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

