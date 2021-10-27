SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in October

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SouthGobi Resources stock remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SouthGobi Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

