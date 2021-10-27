RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 95.1% in October

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,823,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSHN stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,612,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,230,250. RushNet has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

