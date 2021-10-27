Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RTX remained flat at $$89.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,273,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

