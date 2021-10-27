TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ~$1.60 EPS.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

