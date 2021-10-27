Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.62 million.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 1,341,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.