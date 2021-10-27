Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $142.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,928.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

