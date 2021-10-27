ProximaX 1-Day Volume Reaches $129,176.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $129,176.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00095187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.31 or 1.00210040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.82 or 0.06715736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

