Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.52. 1,760,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,987. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.