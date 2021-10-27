Only1 Market Cap Reaches $13.49 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and $1.67 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Only1 has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00208415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00099410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

