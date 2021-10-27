$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rover Group.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $3,996,000. Finally, Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $306,104,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. 159,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,238. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44.
About Rover Group
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.