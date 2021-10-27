F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.710-$2.830 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.71-2.83 EPS.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $12.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.02. 1,509,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

