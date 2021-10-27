Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.550 EPS.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.89. 1,317,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

