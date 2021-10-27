Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 198,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impinj stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

