QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS.

QuantumScape stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,444,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,544. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 over the last three months.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

