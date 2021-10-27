Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-3.400-$-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.730-$-0.530 EPS.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. 2,587,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,911. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.92.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

