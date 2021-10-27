Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hub Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,901% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 201,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,698. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

