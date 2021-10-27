Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hub Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,901% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
HUBG traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 201,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,698. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00.
HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
