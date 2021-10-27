Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Up 664.5% in October

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 664.5% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAII. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $335,000.

NASDAQ KAII remained flat at $$9.74 on Wednesday. 77,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

