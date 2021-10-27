Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

