MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $127,737.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $127,737.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00309549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,220,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,200,326 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

