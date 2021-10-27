Auctus (AUC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,336.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $18,336.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00315479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00208415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00099410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,951,330 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

