Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

